“That being said, a new product a day is rather neat, and today Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods, which are set to be as big a meme commercial success as their predecessors,” Funnell writes. “It turns out that one of the few improvements of the second-generation AirPods is a decrease in latency, with Apple citing a decrease of 30% when playing iOS games.”
Funnell writes, “From my own personal experience, I noticed virtually no latency whilst using AirPods – at least, none which had a detrimental impact on my ability to play a game – so I’d be confident in recommending either generation for anyone wanting a pair of wireless headphones.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If there’s anything we hat, it’s latency; in all forms. Begone, ye latency and into our pockets new AirPods!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]