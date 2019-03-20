“It’s been a particularly strange week for Apple news, as despite having what could arguably be the biggest range of new products launching over the course of the past three days, it’s felt weirdly subdued,” Rob Funnell writes for TouchArcade. “There’s been no fanfare, and even with the return of legacy brands such as the iPad Mini and iPad Air, there have been no huge hardware advancements that really make these new releases stand out from the standard press release that constitutes their grand announcement.”

“That being said, a new product a day is rather neat, and today Apple has announced the second-generation AirPods, which are set to be as big a meme commercial success as their predecessors,” Funnell writes. “It turns out that one of the few improvements of the second-generation AirPods is a decrease in latency, with Apple citing a decrease of 30% when playing iOS games.”

Funnell writes, “From my own personal experience, I noticed virtually no latency whilst using AirPods – at least, none which had a detrimental impact on my ability to play a game – so I’d be confident in recommending either generation for anyone wanting a pair of wireless headphones.”

MacDailyNews Take: If there’s anything we hat, it’s latency; in all forms. Begone, ye latency and into our pockets new AirPods!

