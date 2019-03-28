“When the first-generation AirPods were announced in September 2016, I didn’t give them too much thought,” Michael Steeber writes for 9to5Mac. “Purchasing a set didn’t cross my mind until one year later when Apple showed off the AirPods wireless charging case and elusive AirPower mat.”

“I decided I wanted to give them a try, but figured I’d wait for the wireless charging case to be released. It could arrive any day, right?” Steeber writes. “As weeks of waiting turned into months, I regretted not purchasing the first-generation AirPods on that fateful November day and enjoying them for over a full year in the interim. But by the start of 2019, even considering the ‘old’ model seemed absurd. Needless to say, I scooped up the second-generation AirPods within minutes of their availability online.”

“While I’m still thinking about how to adapt to an entirely new audio experience, I’ve been genuinely impressed by how quickly AirPods are becoming a natural part of my day,” Steeber writes. “There isn’t a steep learning curve or annoying caveats to accept. It’s easy to forget I’m even wearing them. The experience is seamless, and I think that’s the mark of success.”

