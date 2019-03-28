“I decided I wanted to give them a try, but figured I’d wait for the wireless charging case to be released. It could arrive any day, right?” Steeber writes. “As weeks of waiting turned into months, I regretted not purchasing the first-generation AirPods on that fateful November day and enjoying them for over a full year in the interim. But by the start of 2019, even considering the ‘old’ model seemed absurd. Needless to say, I scooped up the second-generation AirPods within minutes of their availability online.”
“While I’m still thinking about how to adapt to an entirely new audio experience, I’ve been genuinely impressed by how quickly AirPods are becoming a natural part of my day,” Steeber writes. “There isn’t a steep learning curve or annoying caveats to accept. It’s easy to forget I’m even wearing them. The experience is seamless, and I think that’s the mark of success.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The seamlessness is key. Going from Apple Watch to iPhone to iPad to Mac to Apple TV and back again, seamlessly, is Apple at its very best: It just works.
SEE ALSO:
Digital Trends reviews Apple’s new AirPods 2: Impressed by Siri’s quick response to voice commands – March 28, 2019
Apple Watch is now bigger than the iPod ever was, but it’s not a cultural phenomenon like AirPods – March 28, 2019
Why Apple’s AirPods came to be everywhere – March 23, 2019
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case delivery date quickly slips into April – March 20, 2019
What we know about the H1 chip in Apple’s new AirPods – March 20, 2019
Apple’s new, 2nd-gen. AirPods offer lower latency for mobile gaming – March 20, 2019
Apple reveals second generation AirPods with new Apple-designed H1 chip – March 20, 2019