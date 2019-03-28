“I was impressed not only with the look and feel of the gleaming white AirPods as I unboxed them, but also how compact that charging case is,” Waniata writes. “The tiny case claims the same 24 hours of reserve charging it did nearly three years ago. That still beats most competitors. The only visible difference on the new wireless charging case is a transplant of the LED from the backside to front. This allows you to see charging status when the case is placed atop a Qi charging pad.”
“The always-on ‘Hey Siri’ feature does make changing volume on your preferred streaming service easy enough — as long as you don’t mind talking to yourself. I was also impressed by Siri’s quick response to my voice commands,” Waniata writes. “[AirPods ofer] a warm and readily accessible sound designed not so much to please everyone as it is to offend no one. It’s a smart strategy — especially when you’re trying to lasso the most users possible — and seems emblematic of Apple’s overall design strategy as of late.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t look now, but Siri’s getting better!
We run with our AirPods and Apple Watch units and look forward to changing volume with our voice instead of having to switch to the Music app to control the volume while running.
