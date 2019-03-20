“Just hours after Apple unveiled new second-generation AirPods with ‘Hey Siri’ support and a new Wireless Charging Case, they’ve started selling out,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“At launch, Apple listed a U.S. delivery date of March 27 to March 29 for the new $199 AirPods paired with the Wireless Charging Case, but now, those delivery estimates have slipped to April 2 to April 5,” Clover reports. “The $159 second-generation AirPods with a standard Charging Case continue to be available for March 27 to March 29 delivery, as does the standalone $79 Wireless Charging Case Apple introduced for current AirPods owners.”

Clover reports, “Those who want to pick up the new AirPods with Wireless Charging Case should do so soon, as historically, Apple has had trouble keeping its AirPods in stock due to high demand.”