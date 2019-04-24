“According to developer and leaker Steve Troughton-Smith (reported by BGR), mouse and trackpad support could be arriving on iPads with the forthcoming launch of iOS 13,” Tracy writes. “That claim followed a bombshell statement by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci, who, citing multiple unnamed sources, sparked the rumor on his Connected podcast that Apple would bring mouse and trackpad support to iPads in iOS 13.”
MacDailyNews Take: iPad already are and have long been real laptop replacements for millions upon millions of users, but, sure, this will help prompt other, more-demanding users to seriously consider leaving their MacBooks at home and traveling with their iPads and iPad Pros instead.
