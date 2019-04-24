“Apple’s iPads have plenty of computing power, but they’ve always lacked one key feature that would make them legitimate laptop replacements.,” Phillip Tracy writes for LAPTOP. “Fortunately, that shortcoming could soon be a thing of the past.”

“According to developer and leaker Steve Troughton-Smith (reported by BGR), mouse and trackpad support could be arriving on iPads with the forthcoming launch of iOS 13,” Tracy writes. “That claim followed a bombshell statement by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci, who, citing multiple unnamed sources, sparked the rumor on his Connected podcast that Apple would bring mouse and trackpad support to iPads in iOS 13.”