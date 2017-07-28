“Emerson Collective, the organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in The Atlantic magazine, with full ownership possible in the coming years,” Sydney Ember reports for The New York Times.

“David G. Bradley, chairman of Atlantic Media, will retain a minority stake and intends to continue running the magazine for the next three to five years. After that, Emerson Collective may purchase Mr. Bradley’s remaining interest,” Ember reports. “‘While I will stay at the helm some years, the most consequential decision of my career now is behind me: Who next will take stewardship of this 160-year-old national treasure?’ Mr. Bradley, 64, wrote in a note to employees. ‘To me, the answer, in the form of Laurene, feels incomparably right.”'”

“Mr. Bradley will continue to fully own the rest of Atlantic Media’s properties, which include the National Journal Group and the digital media organization Quartz,” Ember reports. “Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.”

