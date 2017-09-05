“Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, more commonly referred to as DACA, is a controversial Obama-era immigration program that helped undocumented immigrants who arrived to the US as children work and study without the fear of deportation,” Roger Cheng reports for CNET. “They’re referred to as Dreamers.”

“The program will end after a transition period over the next six months, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a press conference on Tuesday,” Cheng reports. “The move by the Trump administration fulfills one of the campaign promises made by President Donald Trump.”

“Cook, in an email to employees obtained by CNET, vowed to work with members of Congress to ‘advocate for a legislative solution that provides permanent protections for all the Dreamers in our country,'” Cheng reports. “Cook said Apple would provide support, including advice from immigration experts, to the Dreamers who work at Apple.”

Sessions said the DACA program represented an overextension of the president’s executive power and said it was up to Congress to set up immigration policy. ‘As the Attorney General, it is my duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are enforced and that the Constitutional order is upheld,’ he said during a press conference. ‘Ending the previous Administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step,'” Cheng reports. “Cook said Dreamers work for Apple in 28 states, and that for many, the US is their home.”

