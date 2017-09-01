In a move organized by FWD.us, the immigration reform group led by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, business leaders from across the country have released an open letter encouraging President Trump to preserve the DACA “Dreamers” program and calling on Congress to pass the bipartisan DREAM Act or similar legislation.

In 2013, POLITICO obtained a prospectus for what would become FWD.us which stated that Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen were founding members of a group named “Human Capital” and detailed how the technology executives would use their companies to ‘control the avenues of distribution’ for a political message in support of their efforts.

Under a section called ‘our tactical assets,’ the prospectus lists three reasons why ‘people in tech’ can be organized into ‘one of the most powerful political forces.’

1: We control massive distribution channels, both as companies and individuals. We saw the tip of the iceberg with SOPA/PIPA.

2: “Our voice carries a lot of weight because we are broadly popular with Americans.

3. We have individuals with a lot of money. If deployed properly this can have huge influence in the current campaign finance environment.

The open letter, verbatim:

August 31, 2017

To: President Donald J. Trump

To: Speaker Paul Ryan; Leader Nancy Pelosi; Leader Mitch McConnell; and Leader Charles E. Schumer

As entrepreneurs and business leaders, we are concerned about new developments in immigration policy that threaten the future of young undocumented immigrants brought to America as children.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows nearly 800,000 Dreamers the basic opportunity to work and study without the threat of deportation, is in jeopardy. All DACA recipients grew up in America, registered with our government, submitted to extensive background checks, and are diligently giving back to our communities and paying income taxes. More than 97 percent are in school or in the workforce, 5 percent started their own business, 65 percent have purchased a vehicle, and 16 percent have purchased their first home. At least 72 percent of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies count DACA recipients among their employees.

Unless we act now to preserve the DACA program, all 780,000 hardworking young people will lose their ability to work legally in this country, and every one of them will be at immediate risk of deportation. Our economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions.

Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs. They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.

We call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program. We call on Congress to pass the bipartisan DREAM Act or legislation that provides these young people raised in our country the permanent solution they deserve.

Signed,

Tim Cook / CEO Apple, Jeff Bezos / CEO Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg / Founder & CEO Facebook, Sundar Pichai / CEO Google Inc., Satya Nadella / CEO Microsoft Corporation…

Full list of signatories here.