“Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is ‘encouraged’ by President Donald Trump’s discussions with Democrats to protect the status of Dreamers, the thousands of young unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children,” Katie Kindelan reports for ABC News. “‘I think it’s really important for everybody to understand, these folks came to the country when they were very young,’ Cook said on Good Morning America. ‘These kids, if you talk to them, they deeply love this country. They have great jobs. They pay taxes. These guys are our neighbors. They’re our coworkers.'”

Kindelan reports, “Cook spoke out in support of Dreamers, 250 of whom are Apple employees, earlier this month when the Trump administration announced its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.”

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

#Dreamers contribute to our companies and our communities just as much as you and I. Apple will fight for them to be treated as equals. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 5, 2017

“He said today that Apple will do ‘everything we can’ to encourage Congress to make the bipartisan Dream Act — legislation that would offer a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children if they graduated from high school or obtained a GED — permanent,” Kindelan reports.

Full article here.