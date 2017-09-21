Kindelan reports, “Cook spoke out in support of Dreamers, 250 of whom are Apple employees, earlier this month when the Trump administration announced its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.”
“He said today that Apple will do ‘everything we can’ to encourage Congress to make the bipartisan Dream Act — legislation that would offer a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children if they graduated from high school or obtained a GED — permanent,” Kindelan reports.
Full article here.
