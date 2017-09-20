“Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with Michael Bloomberg in a session moderated by Megan Murphy at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City on September 20, 2017,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.With thanks to Bloomberg Global Business Forum, I’ve been able to source the complete transcript, which I thought some Apple Watchers may want to read, verbatim.”

Some snippets of Cooks comments:

• Companies are nothing more than a collection of people. And so by extension, all companies should have values. And so as a CEO, I think one of your primary responsibilities is to decide what the values of your company is and lead accordingly. The other thing I think is the thing that President Kennedy used to say, originally from the Bible actually, is much is given, much is expected.

• These people, [individuals who entered the country illegally as minors], if you haven’t met them, at Apple we have many that came to the U.S. when they were two years old. They didn’t exactly make a decision to come. They came here, they only know our country. This is their home. They love America deeply. When you talk to them, I wish everyone in America loved America this much. They have jobs, they pay taxes, they’re pillars of their communities. They’re incredible people. And so to me, it would be like someone coming to Mike and saying oh, Mike, I just found out you aren’t really a citizen here. You need to leave. This is unacceptable. This is not who we are as a country.

• You know I don’t really think about legacy as the truth. I, I, I hope that when my toes point up, if people say he was a good and decent man, that is good enough for me. That’s my goal.

The full transcript is here.