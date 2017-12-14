“These are the ‘dreamers’ — children of undocumented immigrants who are working, in countless ways, to make the United States stronger,” Cook and Koch write. “Unless Congress acts, this holiday season might be the last one the dreamers get to spend in the country they love and call home.”“We have no illusions about how difficult it can be to get things done in Washington, and we know that people of good faith disagree about aspects of immigration policy. If ever there were an occasion to come together to help people improve their lives, this is it. By acting now to ensure that dreamers can realize their potential by continuing to contribute to our country, Congress can reaffirm this essential American ideal,” Cook and Koch write. “This is a political, economic and moral imperative. The sooner that Congress resolves this situation — on a permanent basis — the sooner dreamers can seize the opportunity to plan their lives and develop their talents.”
“As a matter of both policy and principle, we strongly agree that Congress must act before the end of the year to bring certainty and security to the lives of dreamers. Delay is not an option,” Cook and Koch write. “Congress should act quickly, ideally before year’s end, to ensure that these decent people can work and stay and dream in the United States.”
MacDailyNews Take: A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved.
