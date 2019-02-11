“CEOs who signed the letter include Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter and Square’s Jack Dorsey,” Li reports. “Losing DACA workers would cost the economy $350 billion in GDP and $90 billion in tax revenue, the companies said in the letter.”
“Congress has been working on a bill that addresses border security but is still stuck on several key issues,” Li reports. “It has until Friday to lock down the sticking points and strike a deal that could avoid another funding lapse, or pass another temporary spending bill.”
date 2019-02-11
MacDailyNews Take: A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved.
