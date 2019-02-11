“More than 100 major companies including Apple and Amazon are renewing their push for immigration reform as another potential government shutdown looms,” Yun Li reports for CNBC. “In a letter to lawmakers, the coalition of companies urged the Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that enables more than 700,000 immigrants, known as ‘Dreamers,’ to legally work and live in the U.S. The letter ran Monday as a full-page ad in The New York Times.”

“CEOs who signed the letter include Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter and Square’s Jack Dorsey,” Li reports. “Losing DACA workers would cost the economy $350 billion in GDP and $90 billion in tax revenue, the companies said in the letter.”

“Congress has been working on a bill that addresses border security but is still stuck on several key issues,” Li reports. “It has until Friday to lock down the sticking points and strike a deal that could avoid another funding lapse, or pass another temporary spending bill.”

