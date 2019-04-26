“Apple no longer breaks down iPhone sales by model, so we have to rely on third-party data to see which models are selling best,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners… states that the iPhone XR alone accounted for 38 percent of iPhone sales in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2019. The iPhone XS and XS Max make up another 21 percent combined (leaning heavily toward the XS Max), and the four older models (7, 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus) combine to account for the other 41 percent.”

“CIRP’s report includes data from the same quarter last year, where the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus each outsold the very expensive iPhone X, and combined, made up a bigger portion of new sales than the iPhone XR this year,” Cross writes. “Looking at both years together, it’s clear that the majority of Apple’s customers, even those in an affluent market like the U.S., think that $1,000 is just too much to spend on a phone, no matter its features.”

Cross writes, “Here are five takeaways [to which] Apple should pay attention.”

