“Apple no longer breaks down iPhone sales by model, so we have to rely on third-party data to see which models are selling best,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners… states that the iPhone XR alone accounted for 38 percent of iPhone sales in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2019. The iPhone XS and XS Max make up another 21 percent combined (leaning heavily toward the XS Max), and the four older models (7, 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus) combine to account for the other 41 percent.”

“CIRP’s report includes data from the same quarter last year, where the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus each outsold the very expensive iPhone X, and combined, made up a bigger portion of new sales than the iPhone XR this year,” Cross writes. “Looking at both years together, it’s clear that the majority of Apple’s customers, even those in an affluent market like the U.S., think that $1,000 is just too much to spend on a phone, no matter its features.”

iPhone XR comes in six new finishes: white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple’s A12 Bionic-powered iPhone XR comes in six new finishes: white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.


 
Cross writes, “Here are five takeaways [to which] Apple should pay attention.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The issue of the general public not appreciating OLED over a high quality “Liquid Retina” LCD is something we remarked on last year. Display size in more important that display type, to the average Joe and Jane.

Why would the hoi polloi choose the 5.8-inch iPhone XS when they can get the 6.1-inch iPhone XR? They don’t know the difference between LCD and OLED, they have no idea what 3D Touch is, and it looks/works pretty much the same to them – plus it comes in colors (that they’ll immediately cover with a case; no matter, colors sell).MacDailyNews, September 20, 2018