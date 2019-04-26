“CIRP’s report includes data from the same quarter last year, where the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus each outsold the very expensive iPhone X, and combined, made up a bigger portion of new sales than the iPhone XR this year,” Cross writes. “Looking at both years together, it’s clear that the majority of Apple’s customers, even those in an affluent market like the U.S., think that $1,000 is just too much to spend on a phone, no matter its features.”
Cross writes, “Here are five takeaways [to which] Apple should pay attention.”
MacDailyNews Take: The issue of the general public not appreciating OLED over a high quality “Liquid Retina” LCD is something we remarked on last year. Display size in more important that display type, to the average Joe and Jane.
Why would the hoi polloi choose the 5.8-inch iPhone XS when they can get the 6.1-inch iPhone XR? They don’t know the difference between LCD and OLED, they have no idea what 3D Touch is, and it looks/works pretty much the same to them – plus it comes in colors (that they’ll immediately cover with a case; no matter, colors sell). — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2018