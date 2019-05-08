“So whatever happened to what the company was proposing as a new standard?” Sellers writes. “The tech giant hasn’t made detailed information about this recording format publicly available in six years.”
“As far as I can tell, iFrame never caught on,” Sellers writes. “Of course, Apple didn’t exactly bang the drum to promote it.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s support document, “About the iFrame video format,” published on December 11, 2017 which includes a list of iFrame-compatible cameras and camcorders is here.