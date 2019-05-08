“When iMovie ’09 was introduced in, well, 2009, it also introduced iFrame, a new video format developed by Apple,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“So whatever happened to what the company was proposing as a new standard?” Sellers writes. “The tech giant hasn’t made detailed information about this recording format publicly available in six years.”

“As far as I can tell, iFrame never caught on,” Sellers writes. “Of course, Apple didn’t exactly bang the drum to promote it.”

Read more in the full article here.