Apple Vision Pro to offer ‘Travel Mode’ for airplane flights

The forthcoming Apple Vision Pro spatial computer will offer wearers “Travel Mode” which is aimed at enhancing the user experience while on airplane flights.

Steve Moser for MacRumors:

Within the first developer beta for ‌visionOS‌, we’ve discovered several text strings which shed light on the functionality of this new feature. The key prompts include: • Are you on an airplane?

• If you’re on an airplane, you’ll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.

• Remain stationary in Travel Mode.

• Remain stationary while this mode turns off.

• Some awareness features will be off.

• The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy.

• Turn on Travel Mode when you’re on an airplane to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.

• Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on. From these text strings, it is apparent that Travel Mode is designed to adapt the functionality of ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ for the specific constraints of an airplane cabin.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, “Travel Mode” will allow you to work – spatially compute – within the depth of an airline tray table.

