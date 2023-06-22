Apple releases trailer for ‘The Beanie Bubble,’ starring Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis

Apple on Thursday released the official trailer for “The Beanie Bubble,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis.

Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.

“The Beanie Bubble” is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the ’90s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.

Produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder, president of Imagine Features, “The Beanie Bubble” marks the first film order to hail from an exclusive first-look deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment for scripted films. The film is written by Gore, who also co-directs alongside Kulash. The married directing duo developed the story together, and Gore wrote the screenplay, which is based on the book “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.” In addition to starring, Galifianakis serves as executive producer.

“The Beanie Bubble” joins an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films including the recently premiered “Swan Song,” starring and produced by Mahershala Ali; Joel Coen’s upcoming acclaimed film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; as well as highly anticipated upcoming films “Emancipation,” a new film from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and “Spirited,” a musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

In addition to a first-look deal with Imagine Entertainment for feature films, Apple is also partnered with Imagine Documentaries on a first-look deal for unscripted projects, including the previously announced “Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong,” as well as upcoming docuseries “The Supermodels.” The projects will premiere alongside the critically acclaimed Apple/Imagine documentary “Dads,” from director Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as the Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary, “Who Are You Charlie Brown?,” from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain.

“The Beanie Bubble” will premiere on July 28, 2023 only on Apple TV+.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]