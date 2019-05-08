“The market cheered Apple’s outlook for the second quarter. The rosy forecast shows that some of the moves Apple has been making to improve its competitiveness in certain markets are starting to work,” The Motley Fool writes. “For example, Apple has been absorbing foreign exchange hits and making trade-ins easier, among other efforts.”

“In this segment, host Dylan Lewis talks Apple with Fool contributor Evan Niu,” TMF writes.

[Apple’s] guidance was actually pretty strong, particularly coming off all the pessimism around how badly they missed in the fourth quarter. Their guidance came in above expectations. They’re expecting second quarter revenue to be $52.5 billion to $54.5 billion, versus the market was expecting under $52 billion. They’re comfortably above expectations there. Gross margin should be around 38%. Tim Cook basically said that Apple is starting to recover in a lot of these key markets where it struggled in the fourth quarter, most notably China. They’ve been taking a series of measures to try to improve their competitiveness, such as absorbing foreign exchange movements in order to stabilize local pricing. They’re reducing a lot of friction related to smartphone trade-ins, a bunch of little levers like that they’re pulling. In aggregate, when you combine the effects, I think that’s what we’re seeing in this revenue forecast that’s pretty good. I think it’s a testament that those efforts are working, at least if they can hit their forecasts, unlike they did when they missed so badly in December. — Evan Niu



Full article here.