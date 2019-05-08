“Apple Inc. has finalized a short list of locations for its first retail store in India, according to people familiar with the plans, as the company redoubles its efforts in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market,” Saritha Rai reports for Bloomberg. “The iPhone giant has zeroed in on several upscale sites in Mumbai, and plans to make a final decision in the next few weeks, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The vetted spots are comparable to iconic Apple locations on Fifth Avenue in New York, Regent Street in London or the Champs-Elysees in Paris, they said.”

“Apple has been prohibited from opening its own stores in the country because it doesn’t meet local sourcing requirements, but it’s shifting manufacturing into India and is in talks with the government about its retail expansion,” Rai reports. “Manufacturing in India will also allow the company to sidestep 20 percent tariffs on imported phones, making its devices more competitive.”

Rai reports, “The increase in local operations should expedite approval for a company-owned store when a new government takes over in India at the end of May or early June, said the people.”

Read more in the full article here.