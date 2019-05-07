“In early 2018, just a couple months after tax reform was passed, Apple CFO Luca Maestri outlined a new goal that the company would be pursuing over time: getting Apple’s capital structure to ‘net cash neutral,'” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “That target entails reducing the company’s net cash, which includes its total cash as well as total debt, down to $0. Apple had finished 2017 with $162.7 billion in net cash when including commercial paper, a form of short-term debt that companies often use for working capital purposes.”

“In the quarters since, the Cupertino tech giant has slowly been chipping away at its net cash position, returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks,” Niu writes. “Apple just made a big dent in its net cash position… Apple’s net cash position [is] $112.8 billion, down from $130.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.”

U.S. “tax reform has given Apple significantly more flexibility in managing its global cash hoard, as it can now freely repatriate cash after paying deemed repatriation taxes of $38 billion,” Niu writes. “It’s quite likely that Apple will be able to get its net cash position below $100 billion within the next quarter or two.”

