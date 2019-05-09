“We’re still a few months away from Apple’s next iPhone (which will likely launch in September), but rumors are already swirling and case makers, at least, seem to be convinced, based on the latest batch of leaked case renders courtesy of Slashleaks and Sonny Dickson,” Chaim Gartenberg writes for The Verge.

“There isn’t a ton new to see here — renders of an iPhone with a massive square camera module with three triangularly arranged lenses have been floating around for months,” Gartenberg writes, “but the fact that case makers seem to be willing to hedge their bets on creating actual products around them might give more credence to the fact that this is an actual design.”

2019 iPhone Case Confirms Rumoured Design! https://t.co/nUYiWGfg1M — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) May 9, 2019

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz,” “TJ,” and “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]