“There isn’t a ton new to see here — renders of an iPhone with a massive square camera module with three triangularly arranged lenses have been floating around for months,” Gartenberg writes, “but the fact that case makers seem to be willing to hedge their bets on creating actual products around them might give more credence to the fact that this is an actual design.”
2019 iPhone Case Confirms Rumoured Design! https://t.co/nUYiWGfg1M
— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) May 9, 2019
#Apple – #iPhoneXI – iPhone XI case matches previously leaked design https://t.co/VQi5Xe1kph pic.twitter.com/dEt78iJDnU
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) May 9, 2019
#Apple – #iPhoneXIMax – iPhone XI Max case matches previously leaked design https://t.co/OFYmETkeZb pic.twitter.com/G6TO6FEiRj
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) May 9, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: The case makers are usually right.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz,” “TJ,” and “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]