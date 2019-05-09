“Even though we are taking more photos all the time, we are not taking them with standalone cameras,” Malik writes. “Instead, we are using our smartphones for every kind of photography.”
“For selfies, casual photos with friends, snapshots when traveling, and even when taking food photos, I rarely use any camera other than my iPhone. And I am what you might call a camera guy… (For my landscape photography, I use a Leica SL, which I love),” Malik writes. “The camera industry is doing its best to paper over its looming doomsday scenario by releasing high-end interchangeable lens cameras that cost as much as a second-hand car. But you can see where this is going.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Camera app’s Portrait mode (and the inevitable parade of knockoffs out of The Land of Fragmentation) was a big nail in traditional camera makers’ collective coffin.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone revolutionized photography – June 27, 2017
Photography shootout: Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus vs. $3,000 DSLR camera – December 28, 2016
iPhone 7 photo samples: Seriously, how does a phone have a camera this good? – September 21, 2016
Apple’s iPhone cameras not only destroyed the compact digital camera market, they completely changed society – September 21, 2016
Professional photographer Benjamin Lowy puts Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus cutting-edge camera to the test – September 20, 2016
Apple iPhone now most-used camera on Flickr – August 18, 2009
Apple’s iPhone 3G dominates camera phones in use on Flickr – December 23, 2008