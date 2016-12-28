“For this roundup, we went with Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus as our representative smartphone and a pair of Sony Alpha bodies (an A7S and an A99V) for our DSLR exemplars,” Hutchinson reports. “I had Jay shoot in RAW on all devices and asked him to post-process all the images—iPhone and DSLR both—as he would if he were going to use the photos professionally. The gallery thumbnails below have been further resized and scaled for Web display, but the original full-size images are available if you click through each image.”
“This year’s shootout comes to essentially the same conclusion as the last: a high-end smartphone camera can under many circumstances produce images that are as good as a DSLR’s images. But ‘many circumstances’ doesn’t mean ‘all the time,’ and if you’re going somewhere specifically to take pictures, you’ll still want a high-quality standalone camera,” Hutchinson reports. “On the other hand, state-of-the-art smartphone cameras have for years now been good enough to use for basically everything, and the iPhone has the advantage of being on you all the time. The best camera, as they say, is the one you have with you, and an Internet-connected smartphone remains the easiest way for just about anyone to take a picture of a thing and then share that thing with the world.”
Read more, and check out all of the images, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It bright light, iPhone’s Portrait mode holds its own very nicely.
