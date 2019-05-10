“Wall Street is set to open lower on Friday as President Donald Trump said there’s ‘absolutely no need to rush’ on a trade agreement with China and tariffs will make the United States ‘much stronger,'” CNBC reports. “Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 120 points Friday morning, implying a lower open of about 113 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also set to open lower.”

“Trump signaled in a Twitter post Friday morning he could stick with China tariffs for a long period of time,” CNBC reports. “The comments came after he slapped higher tariffs — from 10% to 25% — on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.”

“There’s still hope that the U.S. and China could hatch a deal, however,” CNBC reports. “‘A ‘grace period’ was included on these tariff increases, so that goods currently in transit to the U.S. from China aren’t subject to the new 25% tariffs, just the old 10% tariff,’ Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report, said in a note on Friday. ‘That grace period was not included in previous rounds of tariffs and is likely an olive branch of sorts to the Chinese side. Given shipping times, goods sent from China today will take two weeks or so to reach the U.S., so if a trade deal is stuck in that time frame, the pain of the 25% tariffs will never be felt,’ he added.”

Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner – there is absolutely no need to rush – as Tariffs are NOW being paid to the United States by China of 25% on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods & products. These massive payments go directly to the Treasury of the U.S…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Tariffs will make our Country MUCH STRONGER, not weaker. Just sit back and watch! In the meantime, China should not renegotiate deals with the U.S. at the last minute. This is not the Obama Administration, or the Administration of Sleepy Joe, who let China get away with “murder!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

