“China’s economy cooled in the fourth quarter under pressure from faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs, dragging 2018 growth to the lowest level in nearly three decades and pressuring Beijing to roll out more stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown,” Reuters reports.

“Growing signs of weakness in China — which has generated nearly a third of global growth in recent years — are fueling anxiety about risks to the world economy and are weighing on profits for firms ranging from Apple to big carmakers,” Reuters reports. “Policymakers have pledged more support this year to reduce the risk of massive job losses, but have ruled out a “flood” of stimulus like that which Beijing has relied on in the past, which quickly juiced growth rates but left a mountain of debt.”

“‘The government has means to support the economy. They can expand infrastructure spending and they can cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio. So we don’t need to worry about capital spending,’ said Naoto Saito, chief researcher at Daiwa Institute of Research in Tokyo. ‘But the problem lies in consumption,'” Reuters reports. “U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that economic indicators meant it was time for China to make a trade deal with the United States.”

China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully a U.S.-China trad pact is coming sooner than later! I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018