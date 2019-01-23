“Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect U.S. intellectual property, end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for U.S. businesses and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.,” Reuters reports. “China ‘very much wants to make a deal,’ Trump said. ‘We’ll see what happens. But we’re doing very well in our negotiations with China,’ he said.”
Reuters reports, “Earlier on Wednesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by March 1.”
China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a U.S.-China deal would be hugely positive for Apple!
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
