“U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was doing well in trade talks with China,” Reuters reports. “‘I like where we are right now,’ Trump said in response to a question about trade negotiations with China by reporters at a White House event.”

“Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect U.S. intellectual property, end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for U.S. businesses and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.,” Reuters reports. “China ‘very much wants to make a deal,’ Trump said. ‘We’ll see what happens. But we’re doing very well in our negotiations with China,’ he said.”

Reuters reports, “Earlier on Wednesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by March 1.”

China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

