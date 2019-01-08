“Apple CEO Tim Cook was notably reassuring when asked about the prospects of U.S.-China trade talks in a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer,” Elizabeth Gurdus reports for CNBC. “In the interview, Cook cast the trade-related economic weakness in China as ‘temporary,’ saying it was in both countries’ ‘best interests’ to reach an agreement.”

“‘It is a very complex trade agreement and it needs to be updated, but as I’ve said before, I’m very optimistic that this will happen,’ Cook told Cramer. ‘That clearly will be good not only for us, frankly, but I think more about the world in general. The world needs a strong U.S. and China economy for the world economy to be strong,'” Gurdus reports. “In the interview with Cramer, Cook said he had ‘heard some very encouraging words’ from people with knowledge of the talks ‘very recently,’ and had shared his thoughts and concerns with them.”

“Cook and President Donald Trump have had a mixed relationship, but they’ve been in touch regularly over the course of Trump’s presidency,” Gurdus reports. “According to Cramer, host of ‘Mad Money,’ Cook said ”my information is basically real time,’ and real-time, he feels a lot better… about a possible China deal.'”



