“We previously discovered the new standalone Music app to be included in the next major version of macOS, 10.15,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac.

“In that post, we mentioned the new Music app would be made using Marzipan, that lets iOS apps run on the Mac,” Rambo reports. “Recently, sources familiar with the development of the OS reached out, correcting that information.”

“The new standalone Music app on macOS will actually be an AppKit application, based off of iTunes,” Rambo reports. “It will include many of the advanced features iTunes users are accustomed to, including things such as smart playlists, advanced library management, syncing with iPods and iOS devices, and even disc reading and burning.”

