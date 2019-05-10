“If you missed the opportunity to buy the original iPod nearly 18 years ago, now is your second chance — but it won’t be cheap,” Joe Rossignol writes for MacRumors.

“A very rare first-generation iPod factory sealed in its ‘unopened original box'” in “unopened original shrink wrap” has surfaced in a new eBay listing with an asking price of $19,995, over 50 times more than the $399 it cost when it was first unveiled by the late Steve Jobs in October 2001,” Rossignol writes. “Its 0.75-inch thickness was slim at the time.”

Rossignol writes, “It’s hard to say exactly how many factory-sealed original iPods are still in existence, but there are likely not many, and they rarely go on sale.”

