A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a Texas lawyer who claimed a widely-publicized security flaw in the FaceTime group video chat software on Apple Inc’s iPhones allowed someone to eavesdrop on a deposition, according to Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal in Houston on Thursday ruled that Houston attorney Larry Williams’ lawsuit failed to allege Apple knew about the defect or could have reasonably foreseen someone would eavesdrop on his call.

