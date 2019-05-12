U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal in Houston on Thursday ruled that Houston attorney Larry Williams’ lawsuit failed to allege Apple knew about the defect or could have reasonably foreseen someone would eavesdrop on his call.
Full article with link to Westlaw article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, Larry.
