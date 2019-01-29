“A woman has claimed that her teenage son discovered the flaw and warned Apple about it last week,” Potuck reports. “Now a video has surfaced as evidence for the teenager’s discovery dated January 23rd.”
Potuck reports, “While Apple works on a patch, it has taken Group FaceTime offline for the time being.”
One of many emails sent to Apple 1 week ago attempting to report the Group FaceTime bug. @cnbc @cnn @foxnews @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/l9IFMZmKh6
— MGT7 (@MGT7500) January 29, 2019
VIDEO: Here is a video, recorded & sent to Apple by a 14 yr old & his mom, on JAN 23rd, alerting them to the dangerous #FaceTime bug, that has threatened the privacy of millions. I've removed sensitive / private info on behalf of the mother (an attorney), whom I just spoke to. pic.twitter.com/YIBKXEP3mI
— John H. Meyer (@BEASTMODE) January 29, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Maybe the bug report went into the same black hole where Apple Maps corrections go to be compacted into nothingness.
Apple’s like a diamond. It looks great from the outside to passersby, but experts can clearly see that it’s shot through with obvious, glaring, systemic flaws.
Apple’s eavesdropping problem – a number of users have been able to use FaceTime’s app, specifically the group call function, to listen in on other people’s phones without them knowing, @joefryer reports. pic.twitter.com/qr0LD8u2Vp
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 29, 2019
