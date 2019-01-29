“More details surrounding the major FaceTime eavesdropping bug that 9to5Mac exclusively reported on yesterday are emerging,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“A woman has claimed that her teenage son discovered the flaw and warned Apple about it last week,” Potuck reports. “Now a video has surfaced as evidence for the teenager’s discovery dated January 23rd.”

Potuck reports, “While Apple works on a patch, it has taken Group FaceTime offline for the time being.”

One of many emails sent to Apple 1 week ago attempting to report the Group FaceTime bug. @cnbc @cnn @foxnews @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/l9IFMZmKh6 — MGT7 (@MGT7500) January 29, 2019

VIDEO: Here is a video, recorded & sent to Apple by a 14 yr old & his mom, on JAN 23rd, alerting them to the dangerous #FaceTime bug, that has threatened the privacy of millions. I've removed sensitive / private info on behalf of the mother (an attorney), whom I just spoke to. pic.twitter.com/YIBKXEP3mI — John H. Meyer (@BEASTMODE) January 29, 2019

