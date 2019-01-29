“More details surrounding the major FaceTime eavesdropping bug that 9to5Mac exclusively reported on yesterday are emerging,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“A woman has claimed that her teenage son discovered the flaw and warned Apple about it last week,” Potuck reports. “Now a video has surfaced as evidence for the teenager’s discovery dated January 23rd.”

Potuck reports, “While Apple works on a patch, it has taken Group FaceTime offline for the time being.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Maybe the bug report went into the same black hole where Apple Maps corrections go to be compacted into nothingness.

Apple’s like a diamond. It looks great from the outside to passersby, but experts can clearly see that it’s shot through with obvious, glaring, systemic flaws.

