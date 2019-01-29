“A significant bug has been discovered in FaceTime and is currently spreading virally over social media,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The bug lets you call anyone with FaceTime, and immediately hear the audio coming from their phone — before the person on the other end has accepted or rejected the incoming call.”

“There is no indication on the recipient’s side that you could hear any of their audio,” Mayo reports. “There’s a second part to this which can expose video too.”

“The damage potential here is real. You can listen in to soundbites of any iPhone user’s ongoing conversation without them ever knowing that you could hear them,” Mayo reports. “As it stands, if your phone is ringing with an incoming FaceTime request, the person on the other end could be listening in. What we have also found is that if the person presses the Power button from the Lock screen, their video is also sent to the caller — unbeknownst to them.”

Read more in the full article here.

We must keep fighting for the kind of world we want to live in. On this #DataPrivacyDay let us all insist on action and reform for vital privacy protections. The dangers are real and the consequences are too important. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 28, 2019