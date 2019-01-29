“Apple Inc said on Monday it will issue a software patch later this week for a bug that lets iPhone users hear audio from users who have not yet accepted a video call,” Reuters reports.

“The bug, which Reuters was able to replicate, allows an iPhone user placing a call using Apple’s FaceTime video-calling feature to hear audio from the recipient’s phone even if the recipient has not yet picked up the call,” Reuters reports. “The bug appears to rely on Apple’s group video-calling feature.”

“In certain situations, the bug also broadcast both video and audio from the recipient’s phone, the technology news website the Verge noted,” Reuters reports. “‘We’re aware of this issue and have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,’ an Apple spokesperson said. Apple’s group FaceTime was temporarily made unavailable due to an ongoing issue, according to Apple’s system status webpage.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, seems like an issue: Receipient: “Oh, no not that asshole again. I’m on the toilet!” Caller listens and, uh… observes. Receipient quickly finishes up and “answers” call, “Hi, so glad you called!” Caller hangs up. This seems like something a competent developer would catch in basic testing (had there been any). Apple and the details. The gulf widens. SEE ALSO:

