“Apple has portrayed News+ as an effort to save journalism,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “Lauren Kern, the editor-in-chief of Apple News, stated that the company is ‘committed to supporting quality journalism, and with Apple News+, we want to celebrate the great work being done by magazines and news outlets.'”

“That might sound a bit over the top, but Apple has a strong commercial self-interest in not only keeping original news and storytelling alive but in making the photojournalism and wordcraft behind it successful in their own right,” Dilger writes. “Print journalism certainly does appear to need saving. According to data from Statistica, global magazine print revenues in 2015 were $86.07 billion. Next year in 2020, revenues are predicted to fall to $67.56 billion.”

“On the web, Yahoo, Google, and Facebook have worked to create proprietary portals where users can get a ‘free’ news feed for nothing apart from the cost of being tracked and monitored, and where the majority of the technology involved in delivering the news isn’t going to journalists or photographers or news organizations, but to the developers of sophisticated interest and demographic tracking,” Dilger writes. “Google, Facebook, and other advertisers are generating huge revenues, but aren’t splitting much of their huge wealth with news publishers. They are not even in the news content business. The revenues they collect are not from consumers paying for information. They are from advertisers looking to exploit audiences.”

“News+ is another iTunes-like business in that it links people who create real content — whether music, apps, games or written work and photography — with people who want to enjoy real content and are ready to pay for high-quality work,” Dilger writes. “As the middle man, Apple takes a cut of this business. But more importantly for Apple, it creates something of real value that is uniquely available on its platforms, giving its high-end, intellectual, and affluent audience another reason to buy an iPhone rather than a commodity Android that is just as good at scrolling through Facebook, or Google News headlines or WeChat but has nothing like News+.”

