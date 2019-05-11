“Apple fans in Washington, D.C. were treated to an exciting Saturday morning at Mount Vernon Square,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac. “Crowds, cameras, and special guests gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Apple Carnegie Library, the most ambitious store project Apple has ever completed.”

“Tim Cook and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had the honor of opening the store’s doors, and Apple executives Deirdre O’Brien and Phil Schiller were also in attendance to welcome customers,” Steeber reports.

“As soon as the store’s doors were opened at 10:00 A.M., every room of the cavernous building quickly filled with visitors who began lining up more than three hours earlier,” Steeber reports. “Some of those visitors traveled from remote locations to attend, and many others proudly wore vintage Apple shirts from past openings or special events.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Washington, D.C.!