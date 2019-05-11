“Apple fans in Washington, D.C. were treated to an exciting Saturday morning at Mount Vernon Square,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac. “Crowds, cameras, and special guests gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Apple Carnegie Library, the most ambitious store project Apple has ever completed.”

“Tim Cook and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had the honor of opening the store’s doors, and Apple executives Deirdre O’Brien and Phil Schiller were also in attendance to welcome customers,” Steeber reports.

“As soon as the store’s doors were opened at 10:00 A.M., every room of the cavernous building quickly filled with visitors who began lining up more than three hours earlier,” Steeber reports. “Some of those visitors traveled from remote locations to attend, and many others proudly wore vintage Apple shirts from past openings or special events.”

Hey, @tim_cook! Thank you for your leadership in making Apple Carnegie Library what it is today! Can’t wait for #DC to see it! pic.twitter.com/7L4cChJJsh — Events DC (@TheEventsDC) May 11, 2019

Live music in the Forum at Apple Carnegie Library pic.twitter.com/kkZYqubtp6 — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) May 11, 2019

Welcome to Apple Carnegie Library. #DCProud to open the store with @tim_cook and to greet residents who will now work and shop here. pic.twitter.com/kMzr4EL8i3 — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) May 11, 2019

Thanks @MayorBowser, our phenomenal team in Washington, D.C. and everyone who turned out for the grand opening of Apple Carnegie Library! pic.twitter.com/7Q2YIF48tb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 11, 2019

Tim Cook and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser greet customers at the grand opening of Apple Carnegie Library https://t.co/Nnz6EWQxss by @MichaelSteeber pic.twitter.com/lxkugrqA5S — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) May 11, 2019

Apple CEO @tim_cook welcomes customers to the opening of a new Apple Store at the historic Carnegie Library building in Washington, DC. The location represents Apple’s most extensive restoration project, renovating what was once Washington DC’s Central Public Library. 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/GokxrtM4Ug — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) May 11, 2019

