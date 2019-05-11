“Even for someone who doesn’t care about a universal inbox for multiple email accounts, there are a lot of benefits to using a local mail client. The macOS ‘sharing’ experience works well with webmail clients. For users who want to use Safari, iCloud Photos, etc. – sharing via email will be much simpler in Mail.app,” Chambers writes. “The bottom line is that using Mail.app with G Suite provides the most Apple-like experience for end users.”
“If your school is heavily invested in Google-based workflows with Google Drive, then users will have a much better experience using the G Suite web interface vs Apple Mail. Will it be as good of an experience when using local macOS apps? No, but again, that’ll just go back to your school’s workflows,” Chambers writes. “My school focuses on the webmail version of G Suite, but I don’t disable Mail.app. All of my new employee training focuses on the web interface, and I encourage teachers to use it. With that being said, I still support users who use Mail.app.”
MacDailyNews Take: It depends on your equipment. If your school is saddled with Chromebook test-taking machines, you have our pity.
