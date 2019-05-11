“Apple Mail vs G Suite webmail is a discussion I’ve had with many other IT directors at different schools over the past few years. Some Apple schools focus everyone on using Mail.app since it’s built it, updated with macOS, and creates a similar experience on iOS,” Bradley Chambers writes for 9to5Mac. “Other schools actually remove Mail.app from the new Mac deployments and force people to use the G Suite web interface? I could argue it both ways…”

“Even for someone who doesn’t care about a universal inbox for multiple email accounts, there are a lot of benefits to using a local mail client. The macOS ‘sharing’ experience works well with webmail clients. For users who want to use Safari, iCloud Photos, etc. – sharing via email will be much simpler in Mail.app,” Chambers writes. “The bottom line is that using Mail.app with G Suite provides the most Apple-like experience for end users.”

“If your school is heavily invested in Google-based workflows with Google Drive, then users will have a much better experience using the G Suite web interface vs Apple Mail. Will it be as good of an experience when using local macOS apps? No, but again, that’ll just go back to your school’s workflows,” Chambers writes. “My school focuses on the webmail version of G Suite, but I don’t disable Mail.app. All of my new employee training focuses on the web interface, and I encourage teachers to use it. With that being said, I still support users who use Mail.app.”

Read more in the full article here.