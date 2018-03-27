Apple CEO Tim Cook and, likely, other Apple executives will kick off the company’s special event today, March 27th, at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.

Apple will hold the event today at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago at which a new iPad and, possibly, a new Apple Pencil, the release of iOS 11.3, and more are expected.

Apple later today will stream their special event after its conclusion via Safari browser and Apple TV.

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s keynote on this page. We’ll see you back here just before 8am PDT/ 11am EDT.

Live notes from Apple’s March 27th ‘Field Trip’ event in reverse chronological order:

• End of event

• Cook thanks everyone

• Apple Store Michigan Aven in Chicago will have the first “Everyone Can Create” session today

• Cook: “We can’t wait for you to try out these products for yourself.” (We bet. – MDN Ed)

• Cook trots out Jobs’ “Apple is that the crossroads of technology and liberal arts” mantra

• Video playing, showing use of Apple products in classroom; kids have fun learning

• Cook: “We think it’s an honor to be able to support teachers.”

• Cook recaps announcements

• Translation: “We lost our focus on this, too. But, now that we’ve had our collective ass handed to us, we remembered education. Hopefully, it’s not too late!” – MDN Ed.

• Cook: “This is an important day for Apple. We hope that it’s an important day for students and teachers around the world, too.”

• Cook retakes stage

• Video about teachers and students running

• We can imagine Steve Jobs running this presentation. I would be amazing. Right in his wheelhouse – MDN Ed.

• “Everyone Can Create” available for preview today; available for classrooms by autumn

• More things you can’t do well or at all on shitty Chromebooks – MDN Ed.

• Prescott retakes stage to discuss brand new curriculum: “Everyone Can Create” (focused on music, video, photography, drawing)

• Swift Playgrounds does not run on a Chromebook – MDN Ed.

• Chicago teacher Kasia Derza takes stage to discuss teaching coding using Swift Playgrounds (the kids love it)

• Swift Playgrounds gets ARKit capability

• Apple’s Swift Playgrounds is available in 15 languages and available in 155 countries

• Apple’s Swift is the fastest growing programming language

• Prescott retakes stage to talk “Everyone Can Code” (again)

• Note: When pushed by competition, Apple offers more free iCloud storage and multi-user support (but only where pushed, not to everyone). – MDN Ed.

• Blanchard talks about how she uses Apple products and services in education

• Nicole Blanchard from the Dunham School in Baton Rouge takes stage (She has earned every badge offered by Apple to teachers)

• Learn teaching skills and share success stories

• Next is “Apple Teacher” and online professional learning program for teachers

• Schoolwork available in June

• Apple cannot see the data. Privacy mantained between teacher and student

• Prescott: “It’s literally as easy as sending an email”

• New app: Schoolwork – a cloud-based app that lets teachers give assignments and track progress

• Classroom app coming to Mac (via beta in June at WWDC)

• Classroom app: control student’s iPads remotely and can display it on Apple TV

• Apple’s Susan Prescott talks about teachers

• Jos shows off new Logitech rugged case and keyboard for iPad (Logitech Rugged Combo – US$99). Also Logitech Crayon, a $49 pencil that works with the iPad

• Apple upgrades free iCloud storage for students from 5GG to to 200GB

• Apple should make multiuser support for iPads available to everyone, not just schools. – MDN Ed.

• Joswiak reviews the already-existing multiuser for iPads for schools

• New iOS versions of Clips and GarageBand coming today, too

• New 9.7-inch iPad price: $329 for consumers, $299 for schools (order today, shipping this week)

• Apps shown: Boulevard AR, Free Rivers by World Wildlife Fund, Froggipedia (back in the day, we cut open the real thing! – MDN Ed.)

• Showing off iPad augmented reality apps (which no Chromebook can do)

• New 9.7-inch iPad specs:

– 8MP Camera with 1080p video

– Up to 300Mbps LTE

– GPS

– Compass

– 9.7-inch Retina display

– Touch ID

– FaceTimeHD camera

– Up to 10 hours battery life

– Gyroscope

– A10 Fusion (“More powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook.”)

– 1 pound

• All three iWork apps (Pages, Numbers, Keynote) are loaded on iPads for free

• “Digital book creation” is coming to iPad

• “This isn’t just a superficial layer of ink on top like others have done.”

• With Apple Pencil, users can add drawings to reports in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote

• “Smart Annotation” coming to Pages at some point

• Apples designed for iPad Pro will now become more widely available (duh)

• Apple to release new versions of Pages, Numbers and Keynote that support Apple Pencil

• Joswiak highlights use cases for Apple Pencil in education

• Apple most affordable iPad, now supports Apple Pencil

• “The new 9.7-inch iPad.”

• New iPad unveiled

• Joswiak retakes stage

• Cassy Williams, teacher, talks about using iPad in classrooms

• Joswiak: “Ultimately more successful when they’re working with iPad.” Versus those awful test-taking machines from Google et al. – MDN Ed.

• Over 200,000 apps for education in iOS App Store

• So far this event is like Apple saying, “Oh, yeah, education. We forgot about that while we were obsessing about the doorknobs in our HQ. Hey, we still do education!” – MDN Ed.

• Joswiak talks iPad in education

• Greg Joswiak takes stage

• Cook quotes Horace Mann “Education, then, beyond all of ther devices of human origin, is the great equalizer of the conditions of men.” (Cook adds, “and women.”)

• Cook retakes stage

• Cook cedes stage to Kathleen Richardson, a former teacher who now works at Apple, who talks about helping teachers learn to teach with Apple products

• Apple works around the world to help teach coding (Everyone Can Code)

• Apple Retail Stores offer free classes

• Cook promotes Swift Playgrounds app

• Apple obviously not going to mention dropping the education ball and letting Chromebooks take over in recent years – MDN Ed.

• Education is one of Apple’s core markets

• Cook: We love kids and we love teachers

• Chicago Public Schools teaching coding to 370K students in collaboration with Apple

• Cook: We’ve always believed that people with passion can change the world… we saw that on display in marches over the weekend

• Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stage

• Video ends on Apple logo

• Video introduction – child in playground, “Imagination is key.”

• Light go down…

• Any minute now!

• This is an EDUCATION event, Apple has made it exceedingly clear with “curriculum” schedule for media

• Al Gore, Angela Ahrendts, Phil Schiller – the gang’s all here!

• T-minus 10 minutes…

Links to other sources of live coverage of Apple’s event:

– 9to5Mac

– Ars Technica

– Engadget

– MacRumors

– The Verge