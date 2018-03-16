“Apple today invited the media to an event on Tuesday, March 27 at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The keynote will commence at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and will be focused on ‘creative new ideas for teachers and students,’ suggesting Apple has some education-related announcements planned,” Rossignol reports. “There is quite a bit of rumored hardware and software in Apple’s pipeline that could fit within an educational theme, including lower-priced versions of the iPad and MacBook Air that could be targeted at classrooms.”

Rossignol reports, “Apple hosted a similar education-focused event in New York City back in January 2012, where it announced iBooks 2 with interactive textbooks, iBooks Author, and a new version of iTunes U for iPad.”

