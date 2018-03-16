“The keynote will commence at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and will be focused on ‘creative new ideas for teachers and students,’ suggesting Apple has some education-related announcements planned,” Rossignol reports. “There is quite a bit of rumored hardware and software in Apple’s pipeline that could fit within an educational theme, including lower-priced versions of the iPad and MacBook Air that could be targeted at classrooms.”
Rossignol reports, “Apple hosted a similar education-focused event in New York City back in January 2012, where it announced iBooks 2 with interactive textbooks, iBooks Author, and a new version of iTunes U for iPad.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’d be pretty shocking if Apple unveiled new hardware at the event, but we’d certainly take it!