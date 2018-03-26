“After months of anticipation, Apple will finally launch its iOS 11.3 update tomorrow,” Shivali Best reports for The Mirror. “The new operating system will be available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s ‘Let’s Take a Field Trip’ event in Chicago on Tuesday.”

“Apple has confirmed that in iOS 11.3, users will be able to view their battery health, and turn off this ‘battery throttling,'” Best reports. “Animoji – animated emoji that mimic the user’s voice and facial expressions – have also been given an update, in the form of four new characters. Apple said: ‘iOS 11.3 introduces four new Animoji, giving iPhone X users the ability to express themselves as a lion, bear, dragon or skull.'”

“Several new augmented reality experiences have also been added to the ARKit in iOS 11.3,” Best reports. “As well as horizontal surfaces, like tables, ARKit can now recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces, like walls.”

Read more in the full article here.