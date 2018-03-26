“Apple has confirmed that in iOS 11.3, users will be able to view their battery health, and turn off this ‘battery throttling,'” Best reports. “Animoji – animated emoji that mimic the user’s voice and facial expressions – have also been given an update, in the form of four new characters. Apple said: ‘iOS 11.3 introduces four new Animoji, giving iPhone X users the ability to express themselves as a lion, bear, dragon or skull.'”
“Several new augmented reality experiences have also been added to the ARKit in iOS 11.3,” Best reports. “As well as horizontal surfaces, like tables, ARKit can now recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces, like walls.”
MacDailyNews Take: What we want most: A rock-solid Messages in iCloud that finally syncs our Messages across all of our Macs and iOS devices and AirPlay 2 (hey, we can dream)!