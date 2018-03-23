“Apple’s education event next week is a break in tradition in more ways than one,” Nicole Lee reports for Engadget.

“Not only will it take place in Chicago instead of the company’s usual homestead in Northern California, it will also not be livestreamed,” Lee reports. “Instead, the video will only be available on the site after it’s over.”

Lee reports, “It’s unclear just what Apple hopes to show off at this mysterious ‘field trip,’ though signs seem to indicate that it plans to unveil computing devices aimed at students.”

Read more in the full article here.