“Not only will it take place in Chicago instead of the company’s usual homestead in Northern California, it will also not be livestreamed,” Lee reports. “Instead, the video will only be available on the site after it’s over.”
Lee reports, “It’s unclear just what Apple hopes to show off at this mysterious ‘field trip,’ though signs seem to indicate that it plans to unveil computing devices aimed at students.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We plan on covering the event with live notes and, early next week, we’ll have that link along with links to various live coverage sources for the event!
Interns: TTK. Prost, everybody!
