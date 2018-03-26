“Back in December, Apple announced it was working with the city of Chicago to bring coding opportunities to Chicago’s half-million students through Apple’s Everyone Can Code initiative. It was due to start about now, so we can be sure Apple will talk about the planned Swift Coding Clubs, for instance,” Phelan writes. “I would imagine the event will reveal a new entry-level iPad with an improved processor and perhaps more memory. I think it will hit the same price point as last year, or, who knows, creep in a whisker under so Apple can make a new ‘most-affordable iPad ever’ claim.”
“Nothing, believe it, happens at Apple without the company thinking long and hard about it. So the swirly line that drew the Apple on the invite to the event ain’t accidental,” Phelan writes. “It looks ever so like it came from the Apple Pencil, the chic, fast stylus capable of drawing thick, thin and in-between lines… I think it indicates the new iPad will be compatible with the Apple Pencil, or perhaps a new version of it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re just hours away! On March 27th, Apple’s event starts at 8am PDT / 10am CDT / 11am EDT.
