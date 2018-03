Apple’s online store is currently offline, displaying the familiar message that often, but not always, precedes new product additions:

We’ll be back.

We’re busy updating the store for you. Check back soon.

Apple is scheduled to hold a special media event today at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago at which a new iPad, among other possibilities, is expected.

Good morning, Chicago! We’re going back to school today for some exciting announcements in education. pic.twitter.com/7FhJ927reO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 27, 2018

MacDailyNews will present live coverage of Apple’s special media event event today at 8am PDT / 10am CDT / 11am EDT. Look for the link on our home page about an hour before the event begins.