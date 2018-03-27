“Apple CEO Tim Cook outlined the company’s education efforts with a $299 iPad for schools and more software to manage the classroom, teacher and student experiences,” Larry Dignan, Ross Rubin, and Jason Cipriani write for ZDNet. “Apple is going after the education market in a way that resembles how it appeals to creative pros with an emphasis on the company’s app ecosystem.”

“The big question is whether Apple can close its Google gap in education due to Chromebooks and Google Classroom,” Dignan, Rubin, and Cipriani write. “Apple’s plan revolves around a new 9.7-inch iPad that will support Apple Pencil and likely compete with its own iPad Pro. The new iPad will have updates to Pages, Numbers and Keynote to support Apple Pencil and annotations.”

MacDailyNews Take: It won’t compete with iPad Pro as soon as the new iPad Pro models with TrueDepth cameras and faster Apple A11X SoCs arrive.

“Apple also touted management features for the iPad. Apple School Manager was also introduced to manage apps, Apple ID setup for students, account sharing and bulk accounts,” Dignan, Rubin, and Cipriani write. “The company also noted that its Classroom software is coming to the Mac and available as a beta in June. Another app is called Schoolwork so teachers can connect with students. Schoolwork will allow teachers to assign an app and an activity within that software to see how an individual student is performing. A new API in ClassKit will connnect applications to Schoolwork.”

