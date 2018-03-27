“The big question is whether Apple can close its Google gap in education due to Chromebooks and Google Classroom,” Dignan, Rubin, and Cipriani write. “Apple’s plan revolves around a new 9.7-inch iPad that will support Apple Pencil and likely compete with its own iPad Pro. The new iPad will have updates to Pages, Numbers and Keynote to support Apple Pencil and annotations.”
MacDailyNews Take: It won’t compete with iPad Pro as soon as the new iPad Pro models with TrueDepth cameras and faster Apple A11X SoCs arrive.
“Apple also touted management features for the iPad. Apple School Manager was also introduced to manage apps, Apple ID setup for students, account sharing and bulk accounts,” Dignan, Rubin, and Cipriani write. “The company also noted that its Classroom software is coming to the Mac and available as a beta in June. Another app is called Schoolwork so teachers can connect with students. Schoolwork will allow teachers to assign an app and an activity within that software to see how an individual student is performing. A new API in ClassKit will connnect applications to Schoolwork.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As usual, it’s an IQ test writ large. The best-managed schools will have Macs and iPads and the lesser, poorly-managed schools will make bad decisions like settling for cheap test-taking machines and consigning their students and teachers to inferior educational experiences.
SEE ALSO:
Did Apple do enough to grab back education market share? – March 27, 2018
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support starting at $329 – March 27, 2018
Apple unveils ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum – March 27, 2018
Apple’s iWork update brings drawing, book creation and more to Pages, Numbers and Keynote – March 27, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s March 27th ‘Field Trip’ event – March 27, 2018
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers – October 23, 2012