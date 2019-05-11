“In the new iPhone XR ad, which is entitled ‘Up Late,’ Apple touts that the iPhone XR has the longest battery life in an iPhone ever,” Miller reports. “Meanwhile, the new ‘Privacy on iPhone’ ad, entitled ‘Inside Joke,’ features a woman with an iPhone XR laughing hysterically at a joke. Apple says that ‘iMessage encrypts your conversations because not everyone needs to be in on the joke.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Two very good ads.
The music featured in Apple’s “Up Late” ad is “Stay Awake” – Julie Andrews