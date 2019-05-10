Macotakara is reporting that Apple’s iPhone XR successor due later this year will come in 6 colors, two of which will be replaced.

Green and Lavender will replace the current Coral and Blue, and ship alongside the current 4 colors, White, Black, Yellow and (PRODUCT)RED colors.

In addition, Macotakara further reports:

It is expected that the color of the iPhone XS/XS Max silicone case could be closer to White, Black, Spearmint, Mellow yellow, (PRODUCT)RED and Lilac like the iPhone XS/XS Max leather case[s].

