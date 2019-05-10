Green and Lavender will replace the current Coral and Blue, and ship alongside the current 4 colors, White, Black, Yellow and (PRODUCT)RED colors.
In addition, Macotakara further reports:
It is expected that the color of the iPhone XS/XS Max silicone case could be closer to White, Black, Spearmint, Mellow yellow, (PRODUCT)RED and Lilac like the iPhone XS/XS Max leather case[s].
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, this might be a giveaway as to which XR colors are underperforming (which we could see for Coral, although most people would expect Blue to be among the XR’s most-popular colors).
Regardless, most will slap on a case and make their iPhone any color(s) they desire, as usual.