“The reason we believe Apple will be spared is based on our belief that Trump sees Apple as a symbol of American strength and, separately, he has a favorable relationship with Tim Cook that he is interested in maintaining,” Munster and Thompson write. “”
“If we’re wrong and Apple products are included in the tariffs, we think Apple would bear the increased cost in the near-term (six months),” Munster and Thompson write. “Beyond six months, we expect Apple would share the increased cost with the consumer. However, we stress that this illustrates the worst case scenario, and we believe Apple will be spared from the additional tariffs.”
MacDailyNews Take:
Everything is negotiable. Whether or not the negotiation is easy is another thing. — Carrie Fisher
My style of deal-making is quite simple and straightforward. I aim very high, and then I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing to get what I’m after. Sometimes I settle for less than I sought, but in most cases I still end up with what I want. — Donald Trump
Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate. ― John Fitzgerald Kennedy
