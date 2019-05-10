“It is widely expected that the upcoming $325B in tariffs on goods imported from China will impact Apple products. We have a different view,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup Ventures. “We believe that little is known about the specifics and that ultimately Apple products will be spared from any tariff increases.”

“The reason we believe Apple will be spared is based on our belief that Trump sees Apple as a symbol of American strength and, separately, he has a favorable relationship with Tim Cook that he is interested in maintaining,” Munster and Thompson write. “”

“If we’re wrong and Apple products are included in the tariffs, we think Apple would bear the increased cost in the near-term (six months),” Munster and Thompson write. “Beyond six months, we expect Apple would share the increased cost with the consumer. However, we stress that this illustrates the worst case scenario, and we believe Apple will be spared from the additional tariffs.”

