“The report claims that iOS 13 will drop support for iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus,” Mayo reports.
“If this report is correct, there will be a substantial pile of devices that can no longer update to the newest iOS version come September,” Mayo reports. “It would also mean that the iPhone 5s got one extra year of iOS updates than the iPhone 6 generation. iPhone SE users would really be drawing the short straw, as the product is only three years old. It is possible that Apple wants to stop supporting 4-inch iPhone screen sizes with iOS 13…”
MacDailyNews Take: Good. Time for a big round of upgrades! X-class iPhones shame Home button-festooned iPhones whose slow, staccato operation is maddening to use by anyone with a modern iPhone. Apple doesn’t cling to the past, Apple pushes forward inexorably!
Death is very likely the single best invention of life. It’s life’s change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new. — Steve Jobs