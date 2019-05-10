“A rumor from iPhonesoft.fr out today suggests that iOS 13 will cut off several generations of iPhone,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “With iOS 12, Apple supported every device that could run iOS 11, boosting performance across all models all the way back to iPhone 5s.”

“The report claims that iOS 13 will drop support for iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus,” Mayo reports.

“If this report is correct, there will be a substantial pile of devices that can no longer update to the newest iOS version come September,” Mayo reports. “It would also mean that the iPhone 5s got one extra year of iOS updates than the iPhone 6 generation. iPhone SE users would really be drawing the short straw, as the product is only three years old. It is possible that Apple wants to stop supporting 4-inch iPhone screen sizes with iOS 13…”

