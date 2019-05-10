“‘Make memories’: That’s the slogan on the website for the photo storage app Ever, accompanied by a cursive logo and an example album titled ‘Weekend with Grandpa,'” Olivia Solon and Cyrus Farivar report for NBC News. “Everything about Ever’s branding is warm and fuzzy, about sharing your ‘best moments’ while freeing up space on your phone.”

“What isn’t obvious on Ever’s website or app — except for a brief reference that was added to the privacy policy after NBC News reached out to the company in April — is that the photos people share are used to train the company’s facial recognition system, and that Ever then offers to sell that technology to private companies, law enforcement and the military,” Solon and Farivar report. “In other words, what began in 2013 as another cloud storage app has pivoted toward a far more lucrative business known as Ever AI — without telling the app’s millions of users.”

“The Ever AI website makes no mention of ‘best moments’ snapshots. Instead, in news releases, it describes how the company possesses an ‘ever-expanding private global dataset of 13 billion photos and videos’ from what the company said are tens of millions of users in 95 countries. Ever AI uses the photos to offer ‘best-in-class face recognition technology,’ the company says, which can estimate emotion, ethnicity, gender and age,” Solon and Farivar report. “Ever AI promises prospective military clients that it can ‘enhance surveillance capabilities’ and ‘identify and act on threats.’ It offers law enforcement the ability to identify faces in body-cam recordings or live video feeds.”

