“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has started production of a new chip for Apple Inc.’s next line of iPhones launching later this year, according to people familiar with the matter,” Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report for Bloomberg. “The processor, dubbed A13, went into early test production in April and mass-production is planned for as early as this month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.”

“The company’s chips are often ranked as top performers by analysts and technical websites,” Gurman and Wu report. “That helps set the iPhone apart from its Android-based competition, which relies heavily on Qualcomm Inc. processors.”

“This year’s new iPhone chips will be featured in all three new models, successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, according to the people familiar with the matter,” Gurman and Wu report. “All three new iPhones will look similar to the current versions, but the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max updates will gain a third rear camera. The iPhone XR successor will get a second camera on the back.”

