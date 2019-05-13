“In an email to Creative Cloud users tonight,” Miller reports, “Adobe is prompting customers to apply for the Photoshop for iPad beta program.
“Unfortunately, details on the release of the iPad app are still unclear,” Miller reports. “You can sign up for the beta today, but there’s no indication on when – or if – you’ll be invited.”
MacDailyNews Note: Adobe’s signup form (via Google Forms) for Photoshop for iPad is here.
Here come the desktop-class apps to Apple’s iPad Pro! — MacDailyNews, October 15, 2018
Adobe’s Photoshop move is yet another stamp of legitimacy for iOS and iPad Pro, the combination of which has for some time now, even before Photoshop, equaled “real computing.” — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2018
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
