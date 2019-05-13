“Back in October, Adobe announced that it would be bringing full Photoshop CC to the iPad sometime in 2019,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, the company is officially opening beta signups for Photoshop on the iPad.”

“In an email to Creative Cloud users tonight,” Miller reports, “Adobe is prompting customers to apply for the Photoshop for iPad beta program.

“Unfortunately, details on the release of the iPad app are still unclear,” Miller reports. “You can sign up for the beta today, but there’s no indication on when – or if – you’ll be invited.”

Read more in the full article here.