“Photoshop for iPad has a user interface structured similarly to the desktop application,” Bright reports. “It is immediately familiar to users of the application but tuned for touch screens, with larger targets and adaptations for the tablet as well as gestures to streamline workflows. Both touch and pencil input are supported.”
“The interface is somewhat simpler than the desktop version, and although the same Photoshop code is running under the hood to ensure there’s no loss of fidelity, not every feature will be available in the mobile version,” Bright reports. “The first release will contain the main tools while Adobe plans to add more in the future.”
MacDailyNews Take: Here come the desktop-class apps to Apple’s iPad Pro!
Pull up a seat 'cause we've got an announcement for you – and this one's a doozy! Not only are we bringing #Photoshop to the iPad, but we've got a load of other updates including #AdobeDimension, Project Gemini, Project Aero, and more: https://t.co/OYXQ5D9bdF pic.twitter.com/2jE2HCYpjZ
— Adobe Photoshop (@Photoshop) October 15, 2018
